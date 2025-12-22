HVAC Podcast Reachers 250 Episodes Focused On Efficiency, Comfort And More

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Building HVAC Science podcast from TruTech Tools is celebrating a major achievement with the release of its 250th episode. Since the beginning, the show has focused on helping HVAC and building performance professionals build their skills, understand the science behind their work, and stay informed about new tools and techniques in the field.

Over the past 250 episodes, hosts Bill Spohn and Eric Kaiser have interviewed contractors, educators, manufacturers, trainers, and innovators who are shaping the industry. Each conversation has supported the same mission. Help professionals do better work, create safer and healthier buildings, and move the HVAC and building performance trades forward.

“Reaching 250 episodes reminds me of the two reasons why we started this podcast; to help people see the science behind great HVAC work and to appreciate the Building Science involved in making HVAC systems work best. The industry keeps evolving, and the conversations keep getting better. I'm grateful for every guest and every listener who's come along for the ride.” - Bill Sphon

"Hitting 250 published episodes tells me the podcast is providing something important and interesting to industries that have been intertwined from the beginning and are now working together more than ever. Being able to have a small part in helping industries deliver better indoor occupant health and comfort is very humbling and special." - Eric Kaiser

Tune in this Friday, December 26th to celebrate the 250th episode of Building HVAC Science. Join the conversation with Bill Spohn and Eric Kaiser as they reflect on the past, look ahead to where the industry is going, and continue the mission of helping professionals do better work. Listen wherever you get your podcasts.

About Building HVAC Science

Building HVAC Science explores the technical and human sides of HVAC and building performance. Topics include diagnostics, indoor air quality, comfort, measurement tools, and real world best practices. The podcast is hosted by industry veterans Bill Spohn and Eric Kaiser and produced by TruTech Tools.

