Business Travel Demand In Mena Rises In 2025, Report Shows

The business travel market in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) is projected to reach $270.8 billion by 2030, growing at an 8.3 per cent CAGR, a recent study showed.

Tumodo, a leading business travel platform in the Mena region, revealed the rising popularity of interregional trips and stronger connections among Gulf countries.

Mena has become a key business hub, with growth from $18.1 billion in 2024 to a projected $270.8 billion in 2030. Major drivers include economic diversification, massive infrastructure investments, and strategic geographic positioning at the crossroads of three continents.

Tumodo's annual report shows that the average booking price fell to $427.8, down from $496.6 in 2024, despite overall travel demand increasing year on year. Demand peaked sharply early in the year, with January and February being the strongest months. Activity then stabilised across spring and summer before dipping in September. Bookings rebounded in November, while December data remains partial.

Airfares followed a similar trajectory: elevated through early 2025, then dropped through late summer and rose again at the start of the business season in September.

Mohanad Nada, Head of GCC at Tumodo, highlighted:“The fall in the average booking price amidst rising demand clearly shows that regional connections in Mena have become not only stronger but also more cost-efficient. The shift reflects strengthening economic ties within the Middle East and continued integration across key Mena markets.”

Travel patterns throughout the year showed a clear divide between budget-friendly regional routes and high-value international corridors. The most affordable and active routes remained the Riyadh–Dubai and vice versa, priced at $174 and $233, respectively, indicating tighter connections within the Gulf region.

According to Tumodo's internal data, Emirates was the most preferred carrier of 2025, accounting for 24.3 per cent of all bookings among major airlines, with an average ticket price of $938. IndiGo held the second-largest share at 20.4 per cent, maintaining its position as the top low-cost option with an average fare of $114. Turkish Airlines followed with 13.2 per cent at an average fare of $735, while Flydubai captured 10.4 per cent with fares averaging $488.

Moreover, Saudia accounted for 7.7 per cent of annual demand at $316; Pegasus Airlines accounted for 8.8 per cent at $261; and Aeroflot accounted for 6.43 per cent at $471. Premium carriers Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways closed the year with 4.9 per cent and 3.5 per cent shares, priced at $1,008 and $749, respectively.

Across all carriers, booking preferences were dominated by economy class (72.81 per cent), followed by business class (25.6 per cent), while premium economy (1.16 per cent) and first class (0.43 per cent) remained niche. This distribution further reflects a broader corporate shift toward cost optimisation and short-haul efficiency.

Short business trips continued to dominate. One-day itineraries formed the largest share, followed closely by two- and three-day stays, with average prices of $156–164. Same-day check-in travel remained an important segment, especially for intra-regional meetings.

Four- to six-day trips held steady, while longer stays of seven to twelve days accounted for only a small share of overall travel. Tumodo attributes this trend to tighter scheduling, efficiency-driven decision-making and increasing reliance on hybrid project models across the region.

Hotel behaviour also evolved as companies optimised budgets without compromising comfort. The average hotel night rate decreased from $182 in 2024 to $171 in 2025. This year, 40.79 per cent of travellers chose five-star properties, 37.38 per cent opted for four-star hotels, and 12.33 per cent stayed in three-star accommodations.

Additional services, such as Airport transfers and visa support, were the most frequently selected add-ons, with transfers becoming particularly popular due to the seamless integration of Yango Rides into the Tumodo platform.