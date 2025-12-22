PNC Championship Legacy: Golf Legends Unite With Family In Orlando

The PNC Championship has grown into one of golf's most cherished end-of-season traditions, a celebration that places family, legacy and joy at the heart of the professional game.

The tournament began life in 1995 as the PNC Father-Son Challenge, with leading professionals teaming up with one of their children. Over the years, the format evolved to reflect modern family dynamics.

Recommended For You

In 2017, professionals began competing alongside their fathers; in 2019, Annika Sörenstam became the first female champion to take part; by 2020, the event was officially rebranded as the PNC Championship.

Now staged annually at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club (Grande Lakes) in Orlando, Florida, the relaxed, festive event offers a refreshing contrast to the intensity of the professional calendar. The 2025 edition featured 20 teams, each led by a major champion or Players Championship winner partnering with a family member, including fathers, sons, daughters and even a stepson.

Record-breaking triumph

This year's honours went to Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron, who claimed their first PNC Championship title in record-breaking fashion. Rounds of 57 and 54 saw them finish at 33 under par, a new tournament record, winning by seven shots and eclipsing the previous scoring mark by five.

Played over 36 holes in a scramble format, both players hit tee shots before the team selects the best ball and continues the process. The format encourages aggression, creativity and, most importantly, fun.

Davis Love III and his son Dru finished tied for second at 26 under par, alongside John Daly and John Daly II. The pairings of Nelly Korda with her tennis legend father, Petr Korda, and Steve Stricker with his daughter, Izzi, shared fourth place at 25 under.

The Kuchars earned the $200,000 winner's share from the $1,085,000 total purse, but the victory carried far deeper meaning for Matt, following the recent passing of his father, Peter.

After the final putt dropped, Kuchar embraced his mother, Meg and was told, 'You know dad was with you every step of the way.'

Tears and memories flow

Choking back tears, Kuchar told Golf Channel,“It's certainly tough for me. Dad is missed. I definitely got very emotional there, coming in, thinking about this moment and how much it would mean to dad if he were here.

“I know pops [is] giving big fist pumps up in the sky. I definitely want to say a big thanks to PNC.”

“This has been a family favourite event of ours since we got started. Such a big event for dad, for my family. We get to bring people together,” he added.

“I think when you can be with family, you can make special memories. I still remember Dad chunking a chip from close to the water here.

'”He] almost whiffed it, almost missed it. They're memories whether you win or lose,” said Kuchar.

“For us to be here, I know Cam has had his eye on these Willy Park belts for many years. Now to do this, to know that dad's looking down on us, it chokes me up for sure.”

Royal roll call cisplay

Beyond the emotional centrepiece, the championship once again showcased a roll-call of golfing royalty. The field featured Stewart Cink, Fred Couples, David Duval, Jim Furyk, Padraig Harrington, Trevor Immelman, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Justin Leonard, Mark O'Meara, Nick Price, Vijay Singh, Annika Sörenstam, Gary Woodland, and the oldest competitor in the field, the legendary Lee Trevino.

More than a tournament, the PNC Championship remains a testament to what golf can be at its best: competitive, inclusive, and deeply personal.