Why Giving Still Feels Better Than Receiving: The Science, Culture And Joy Behind It

There is a quiet joy that begins long before a gift is opened. It lives in the pause before a decision is made, when we think carefully about someone else, what they might love, and how we want them to feel. In that moment, gifting becomes less about objects and more about intention.

Science supports this instinct. When we give, the brain releases dopamine, the pleasure chemical, along with oxytocin, which strengthens trust and emotional bonding. Research shows that the anticipation of giving, choosing, preparing, imagining the recipient's response, can be just as rewarding as the act itself. In many cases, it brings longer lasting happiness than receiving.

Perhaps this is why gifting has not disappeared in an age of minimalism and digital convenience. Instead, it has evolved.

In recent years, many people have shifted from gifting things to gifting feelings, experiences that create memories rather than clutter. Salina Handa, founder of SENSASIA Spas, has witnessed this change firsthand.

“Each year, we see more people moving away from physical items and towards gifting experiences and it is a beautiful change to witness,” she says.“Our festive spa vouchers are not just pieces of paper or emails. They are designed to feel thoughtful and personal from the moment they are gifted. The giver chooses the message, the wrapping, even the ribbon, so they become part of the experience. We want the giver to feel genuinely proud of what they are giving, a moment of care, restoration, and memory making.”

Yet gifting remains deeply rooted in culture as much as emotion. In many Arab and Asian traditions, showing up empty handed is considered impolite. Gifting is a gesture of respect, gratitude, and belonging. Harrishma Kapur of House of Eleganza notes that weddings and festive seasons continue to centre around meaningful keepsakes.“People want gifts that endure,” she explains.“Something classic, symbolic, and worthy of being passed on.” This season, that sentiment is reflected in the popularity of elegant silver candelabras and sculptural bowls.

Flowers, meanwhile, remain the universal emotional translator. Slava Bogdan, founder of Flowwow, describes them as the easiest way to gift with intention.“Flowers have always been the easiest way to say 'I love you, I'm sorry', or 'Congratulations on a new milestone' without words,” he says.“They instantly lift a space and a person's mood, showing how much you care.” During the holiday season, floral gifting expands beyond bouquets. Wreaths, centrepieces, and seasonal arrangements become part of the ritual.“Many people actually build their gifting around flowers, using them as the packaging for other gifts. Christmas and New Year are huge for us, and of course, Valentine's Day remains unmatched.”

For Cheryl Lobo, founder of Evienne Gifting Atelier, the common thread across all gifting is meaning.“When clients approach us, they are rarely just looking for an object,” she explains.“They want to express gratitude or love while honouring a milestone in a way that lingers beyond the moment itself. We see ourselves as creators of memories.”

However, the most memorable gifts are not defined by price, but by presence. They reflect understanding. They mark moments. They make people feel seen.

As the festive season approaches, perhaps the question is not what should I buy, but what do I want this gift to leave behind. Because the most meaningful gifts live quietly in memory.