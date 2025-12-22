Drones Now Used To Check Dubai Metro Tunnels Inspection Time Cut By 60%

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started using drone technology to inspect Dubai Metro tunnels, cutting inspection time by 60 per cent and significantly boosting safety and operational efficiency.

The initiative, carried out in collaboration with metro operator Keolis MHI, marks a major step forward in the digital transformation of Dubai Metro operations. By deploying drones, RTA can now access hard-to-reach areas of tunnels that previously required complex planning and manual entry procedures.

According to the authority, the drones provide a wider field of vision and capture high-resolution images, allowing engineers to conduct more detailed and accurate assessments of tunnel conditions. This has led to more efficient inspections while reducing risks to personnel.

On December 16, RTA also announced that Dubai's traffic signals are now being cleaned by drones as part of a new pilot project launched by authority.

The project improves safety by eliminating the need for manlifts, reduces costs by using less heavy equipment, and benefits the environment by cutting fuel and water use and lowering emissions.

Earlier in the year, RTA launched pilot for drones to be used to clean the facades of Dubai Metro and tram stations, reducing the manpower needed for maintenance.