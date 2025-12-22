4 Weddings A Day: RAK's Civil Service Helps Non-Muslims Get Married With Privacy, Convenience

Ras Al Khaimah Courts have expanded access to civil marriage services, providing couples with a streamlined, modern alternative to traditional court procedures. The service, designed primarily for non-Muslims, ensures legal clarity and protection for both parties while accommodating a diverse population of residents, visitors, and citizens.

Ibrahim Abdu, Director General of the Wasetak Centre for Transaction Clearance and Translation, explained that the civil marriage service is not new but has been enhanced in recent years to offer greater flexibility.“What sets the current service apart is the option to complete procedures remotely. Couples can submit applications online, attend the process via video conference, and finalise their marriage contract without repeated visits to court,” he said.

Recommended For You

The service also prioritises privacy and cultural sensitivity. Dedicated venues, separate from main court buildings, allow couples to complete the legal procedures and enjoy small celebrations in a private setting. These spaces can accommodate a limited number of guests and provide opportunities for photography, creating a more personalised and celebratory experience. Costs remain modest, typically ranging from Dh370 to Dh500, while additional options for customised celebrations are available.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Couples can also formalise specific agreements, such as education costs or child custody arrangements, as part of the civil contract. Once approved by the judge, these agreements carry the same enforceability as a court judgment, providing legal certainty and peace of mind.

Abdu noted that the service has seen steady interest since its launch.“On average, around four marriages take place daily,” he said, adding that numbers fluctuate slightly depending on the judge's availability, but overall demand has increased as awareness grows.

A British couple residing in the UAE, Gavin Robinson and Francesca Mcardle, recently underwent a civil marriage ceremony and praised it for its simplicity and efficiency.“Coming from large families, we had to be strategic about where and how we got married, especially with several recent engagements in the family,” Robinson explained.“The civil marriage contract allowed us to focus on enjoying the day without worrying about paperwork or logistics.”

The couple also appreciated the ease of communicating with the judge via video conference.“It was very simple, clear, and straightforward. The judge was warm and approachable, even smiling at us, which really helped put us at ease,” Mcardle said.

Receiving the officially attested marriage contract on the same day was another major benefit.“It removes unnecessary stress. Getting married is emotional and exciting enough without having to worry about follow-up paperwork or delays,” Robinson added.

The dedicated civil marriage room further enhanced their experience by combining the legal procedure and celebration in one location.“The room was beautifully presented and very well set up. For couples who want to do everything in one place, it's a fantastic option and a great space for taking memorable photos,” Mcardle noted.

The couple highly recommended the service to others.“The team at reception were welcoming and incredibly helpful, and everyone in the office was professional and supportive throughout the process especially Ibrahim, who was excellent. The overall experience was smooth, efficient, and genuinely enjoyable,” Robinson said.

In early 2023, Ras Al Khaimah Courts officially began accepting civil marriage applications in line with Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022. Applications are submitted electronically via the Ras Al Khaimah Government website and must meet specific requirements, including a minimum age of 21, the absence of legal or religious impediments, and clear, explicit consent from both individuals. The marriage contract is then concluded in the presence of a judge.

With its combination of online convenience, judicial oversight, and personalized arrangements, Ras Al Khaimah's civil marriage service is emerging as a practical and culturally considerate option for couples from around the world.