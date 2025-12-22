Pakistan Embassy In Abu Dhabi Closed On December 25 For Christmas, Quaid-I-Azam Day

The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi will be closed on December 25, 2025.

This announcement was made by the mission on Monday, December 22. It will remain closed on the day due to Christmas and Quaid-i-Azam Day.

The latter is a public holiday in Pakistan, observed every year on December 25 - the day on which Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder and first Governor-General of Pakistan was born.

Christmas celebration at Pakistan Embassy

The embassy on Monday hosted a Christmas celebration for the Pakistani Christian community in Abu Dhabi. The event was attended by many families from the community as well as senior embassy officials.

In his remarks, Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, emphasised the imperative of tolerance, peace, and inter-faith harmony.

Special prayers were offered for the continued peace and prosperity of Pakistan. The Christmas spirit was present as well, with traditional carols, a cake cutting ceremony and more.

Is it a public holiday in UAE?

While December 25 is not officially a public holiday in the country, companies and institutions are allowed to use their discretion internally to give employees the day off. Many firms in the UAE choose to designate the day as a holiday to give employees time to travel and see their loved ones.