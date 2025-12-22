UAE: Winter Season Officially Begins, With Cooler Weather Ahead, NCM Confirms

Winter officially begins in the UAE on December 22, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

But residents have already felt the shift in weather, as strong winds swept across the UAE on December 18 and 19. Torrential rain hit several parts of the country, with some areas even experiencing flooding and hail.

Recommended For You

In Dubai and nearby areas, people had to take extra precautions, adjusting work and commuting routines.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai authorities worked swiftly to keep the situation under control, ensuring public safety and smooth operations. Dubai Police handled more than 39,000 call s during the unstable weather.

UAE authorities issued alerts, urging the public to stay vigilant as heavy rain and thunderstorms swept across the northern regions and moved toward the rest of the Emirates. Emergency SMS messages were also sent to residents and tourists, advising them to take necessary precautions.

The season's lowest temperature so far was on Saturday, December 20, recorded at Jebel Jais, where the mercury dropped to 3.5°C at midnight on December 20, according to the NCM, marking the coldest reading in the UAE this season yet.

Winter climate averages in the UAE:



Average maximum temperature in winter: 24–27°C.

Average minimum temperature in winter: 14–16°C.

Average relative humidity in winter: 55–64 per cent. Average wind speed in winter: 11–13 km/h.

During winter, the country is influenced by weather systems coming from the Red Sea, the Mediterranean, and occasionally from the east, bringing more clouds and rainfall. Foggy mornings are also common when humidity is high and winds are light.

Due to the UAE's varied landscape, from mountains and deserts to coastal areas, winter weather differs across regions.

Deserts are cool at night and mild by day, while mountain areas like Jebel Jais stay chilly most of the time. Coastal cities enjoy comfortable temperatures and calm seas, often ideal for outdoor and water activities.

Occasional rainfall makes for pleasant outdoor weather, though heavy downpours in some areas can cause runoff in valleys, so authorities advise avoiding wadis during such times.

In general, winds remain light to moderate, humidity stays comfortable, and early mornings may bring a touch of fog. perfect conditions for camping, hiking or simply enjoying the cooler season outdoors.