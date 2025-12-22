Netflix Refinances Part Of $59 Billion Bridge Loan Tied To Warner Bros Deal

Netflix has refinanced a part of its $59 billion bridge loan to support its potential acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery's film, TV studios and streaming assets, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The streaming giant, which is preparing for one of the biggest media deals in history, secured a $5 billion revolving credit facility and two $10 billion delayed-draw term loans, leaving about $34 billion of the bridge facility to be syndicated.

Recommended For You

Proceeds will be used to pay the cash portion of the deal, related fees and expenses, and may also be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

Netflix won a competitive auction for the assets, beating rival bids, including an unsolicited all-cash $108.4 billion offer from Paramount Skydance, which proposed $30 per share for the whole Warner Bros Discovery.

Although the Warner Bros board said Paramount's approach offered higher immediate value, it reiterated its support for the Netflix deal, citing superior strategic benefits and financing certainty.

The deal, which includes HBO and HBO Max, is expected to close after Warner Bros spins off its Global Networks unit in the third quarter of 2026.

The company announced the split in mid-2025 to separate high-growth streaming and studio assets from its legacy networks, allowing each business to pursue focused strategies and unlock shareholder value.

Netflix had initially secured a $59 billion bridge loan on December 4 to ensure funding certainty for its bid for Warner Bros Discovery.

Bridge loans are typically used to provide short-term funding for large transactions and are later replaced with longer-term and cheaper debt.