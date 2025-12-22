Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
British Singer Chris Rea Dies Aged 74, Family Tells UK Media

British Singer Chris Rea Dies Aged 74, Family Tells UK Media


2025-12-22 02:21:23
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

British singer Chris Rea, best known for the 1980s festive hit "Driving Home for Christmas", has died at the age of 74, a family spokesperson told UK media on Monday.

"Singer/songwriter and guitarist Chris Rea passed away earlier today in hospital following a short illness," the family statement said, according to Britain's Press Association news agency.

Recommended For You

MENAFN22122025000049011007ID1110513662



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search