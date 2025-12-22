British Singer Chris Rea Dies Aged 74, Family Tells UK Media
British singer Chris Rea, best known for the 1980s festive hit "Driving Home for Christmas", has died at the age of 74, a family spokesperson told UK media on Monday.
"Singer/songwriter and guitarist Chris Rea passed away earlier today in hospital following a short illness," the family statement said, according to Britain's Press Association news agency.
