QFA Launches Winter Training Camp For Elite Referees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Football Association's winter training camp for its elite referees commenced this Sunday at the Hilton Doha Hotel.

The five-day camp, running through Thursday, aims to technically and physically prepare officials for the upcoming challenges of the season.

The primary objective is to equip referees to manage matches in the second half of the QNB Stars League, various local competitions organized by Qatar Football Association (QFA) and the Qatar Stars League Foundation, as well as numerous external engagements.

This comprehensive preparation will be achieved through fitness training, practical on-field applications, analytical lectures, and explanations of the latest amendments to the Laws of the Game, including sessions on video assistant referee (VAR) technology.

The camp features a distinguished group of technical instructors, fitness lecturers, and referee assessors, supported by the medical, technical, and administrative staff of the Referees Department.

Prior to participation, all referees successfully passed mandatory fitness tests, which were held at the Aspire playing fields, as a fundamental prerequisite for joining the camp.