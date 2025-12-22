Italy Says Wants Military To Stay In Lebanon After UN Peacekeepers Leave

p-ROME - Italy said Monday it intends to keep a military presence in Lebanon even after the UN peacekeeping force it belongs to leaves as planned on December 31, 2026.

"Even after (the peacekeeping force) UNIFIL, Italy will continue to do its part, supporting with conviction the international presence and supporting the capacity development of the Lebanese armed forces," Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said during a visit to Lebanon, according to a statement.

Asked by AFP if this meant Italy wanted to maintain a military presence in the country, a ministry spokesman confirmed that this was the case.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] has acted as a buffer between Israel and Lebanon since 1978, remaining after Israel ended an occupation of southern Lebanon in 2000.

Lebanon had wanted UNIFIL to stay.

But the UN Security Council voted in August to allow only one final extension for UNIFIL after pressure from Israel and its US ally to end the mandate.

UNIFIL is currently led by Italian Major General Diodato Abagnara and numbers 9,923 troops from 49 countries, according to the force's website.

Italy is the second biggest contributing country with 1,099 soldiers deployed after Indonesia which has 1,232 soldiers.

Israel has hailed the termination of UNIFIL and urged the Beirut government to exert its authority after an Israeli military campaign which devastated Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah.

Under a truce between Israel and Hezbollah, the long-fledgling Lebanese national army has been deploying in southern Lebanon and dismantling Hezbollah's infrastructure.

"Support is needed to strengthen the Lebanese armed forces, so that they are in the best possible position to defend the country, ensuring security and respect for its borders," Crosetto said in Monday's statement.

"We will guarantee our presence in multilateral and bilateral contexts," he said.