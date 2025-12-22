Hussein, Wihdat Resume ACL Two Matches

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Round 1 of the Asian Champions League (ACL) Two ends this week with teams back in action following a month's break while the FIFA Arab Cup was played with Morocco crowned champs and Jordan impressing fans with their performance and eventual runner-up spot.

In Group C, Jordan League champions Hussein host Turkmenistan's Ahal at Amman International Stadium on Tuesday hoping to regain their group lead ahead of the quarters, while Wihdat play UAE's Wasl in an away Group A match in Dubai Wednesday concluding the season's Asian matches after failing to advance to the quarters as top two teams from each group will advance to the next round of the regional competition organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Hussein have a host of national team players on their lineup, including promising young star like Odeh Fakhoury, Ali Hajbi joining Rajai Ayed, Yazeed Abu Layla and Sa'ad Rousan with Adham Qurashi sidelined after an ACL surgery similar to national team striker Yazan Nu'eimat.

The match against Ahal should not be a difficult one for Hussein who have booked their quarterfinals slot with an only defeat 2-0 to Iran's Sepahan. The Jordanian champs so far beat Turkmenistan's Ahal 4-1 and Iran's Sepahan 1-0. Sepahan beat Ahal 1-0 and held them 2-2 and beat Hussein to take the group lead after India's Mohun Bagan withdrew.

On the other hand, Wihdat have Abdullah Fakhoury, Amer Jamous, Mohannad Simreen leading the squad with the hope of coming home with a win although they failed to advance to the quarters, staying bottom of Group A after a sole win 2-1 over Bahrain's Muharraq and three defeats: 2-1 to UAE's Wasl, 4-0 to Muharraq and 2-0 to Iran's Esteghlal FC whom they held 1-1 in their latest match.

Current Group A leaders Wasl held Esteghlal 1-1 and beat them 7-1. They also held Muharraq 2-2 and beat them 1-0, while Muharraq beat Esteghlal 1-0 to take second spot for now.

32 teams are playing in 8 groups with the top two moving to the quarters of the 22nd edition of the second tier Asian competition with prize money ranging from $300,000 in Group Stages to $3.28 million for the champion who will be given an indirect preliminary stage slot for the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite. Sharjah the reigning champs, are playing in the ACL Elite edition this season.

Wihdat and Hussein are representing Jordan for the second year running in West Asia region group matches. Both Jordanian teams were eliminated from the Round of 16 in the past season. It was Hussein's 2nd and Wihdat's 13th time in the competition which was won by Faisali twice in back-to-back seasons in 2005-2006 and Shabab Urdun once in 2007 when it was called the Asian Champions League Cup. Wihdat reached the semis in 2006, 2007 and 2011. No Jordanian clubs played in 2022.

Wihdat had earlier played the group stages of the top tier Asian Champions League in 2021 and 2022, now renamed the Asian Champions League (ACL) Elite. None of the other Jordanian clubs had ever made it past the ACL preliminary round where Faisali played in 2020 and 2018, Wihdat in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019 and Shabab Urdun in 2014.

GROUP A

Team P W D L GF GA Pts

Wasl 5 3 2 0 13 5 11

Muharraq 5 2 1 2 8 5 7

Esteghlal 5 1 2 2 5 10 5

Wihdat 5 1 1 3 4 10 4

GROUP C

Team P W D L GF GA Pts

Sepahan SC 4 2 1 1 5 3 7

Hussein 3 2 0 1 5 2 6

Ahal 3 0 1 2 3 7 1

Mohun Bagan * 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

*withdrew