Gem Platform Expands Government Procurement Opportunities For Mses And Women Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - KNN India)The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has emerged as a key digital platform enabling Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), women entrepreneurs, SC/ST-owned businesses and startups to participate in government procurement and secure orders across sectors.

Strong Participation by MSEs

As of November 30, 2025, over 11.25 lakh MSE sellers were registered on GeM. These enterprises have secured orders worth Rs 7.44 lakh crore, accounting for 44.8 percent of the total order value transacted on the platform.

This exceeds the mandated annual public procurement target of 25 percent from MSEs, underlining their growing role in government purchasing.

Rising Role of Women-Led Enterprises

Women-owned enterprises have also seen increased participation on GeM. More than 2 lakh women-led MSEs are currently active on the platform and have secured cumulative orders worth Rs 78,066 crore.

Their participation is supported through targeted initiatives such as Womaniya, which focuses on onboarding, training and improving access to procurement opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

Policy Support and Platform Features

GeM's incorporates features aligned with national procurement policies to facilitate participation by MSEs. Buyers can identify products and services offered by MSEs, including women-led and SC/ST-owned enterprises, through dedicated filters on the marketplace.

Eligible MSEs also receive purchase preference and relaxations in Earnest Money Deposit requirements, as well as exemptions from prior turnover and experience criteria, aimed at easing entry barriers while ensuring accountability.

High-Value Orders Across Sectors

In November 2025, FS Green Energies Private Limited, a women-led MSE from Vadodara, supplied renewable energy solutions worth over Rs 53 crore to the Department of Heavy Industries.

Infrastructure Development and Management Services, an SC/ST-owned MSE from Nagpur, delivered surveillance infrastructure valued at Rs 29 crore for the Central Government.

A Mumbai-based startup, Cloudstrats Technologies Private Limited, also secured technology service contracts worth Rs 191 crore, demonstrating the platform's ability to support high-value procurement for rapidly scaling enterprises.

