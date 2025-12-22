Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moph Announces Temporary Closure Of Flamingo Restaurant

2025-12-22 02:12:45
The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced the closure of Flamingo Restaurant on their official website.

The closure took place on December 17, 2025 and will last for a total of 30 days.

The Ministry stated the reason for the closure was due to violation of Law no. 08 of 1990 Regulation of Human Food and its amendments.

The Peninsula

