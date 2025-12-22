Moph Announces Temporary Closure Of Flamingo Restaurant
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced the closure of Flamingo Restaurant on their official website.
The closure took place on December 17, 2025 and will last for a total of 30 days.
The Ministry stated the reason for the closure was due to violation of Law no. 08 of 1990 Regulation of Human Food and its amendments.
