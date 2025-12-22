Celebrate Dubai Shopping Festival With LG's Diverse Lineup Of Innovative Home Solutions

MENAFN - AETOSWire) This Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), LG Electronics (LG) presents a diverse lineup of innovative home appliances designed to suit different household sizes, lifestyles, and design preferences across the UAE. As shoppers take advantage of DSF to invest in long-term home upgrades, LG brings together advanced technology, smart connectivity, and thoughtful design to enhance everyday living. The products featured are part of LG's wider DSF promotions, with additional deals and offers available across the brand's full appliance portfolio.

Among the DSF highlights is the LG MoodUP® refrigerator (GR-A34FDMKJ), which transforms the kitchen into a personalized, connected space through color-changing LED door panels controlled via the LG ThinQ® app. The InstaViewTM panel allows users to see inside with a simple knock, helping reduce cold air loss, while advanced cooling technologies such as Door Cooling+TM and LINEAR CoolingTM maintain consistent temperatures for improved food freshness. Complemented by Hygiene Fresh+TM, the MoodUP® refrigerator reflects LG's ability to combine expressive design with reliable performance, making it a standout option for DSF shoppers seeking both style and substance.

For households looking to simplify laundry routines, LG's Washer Dryer Combo (F15L9DGD) delivers washing and drying in one streamlined unit, offering a practical solution for space-conscious homes. With a 13kg wash and 8kg dry capacity, the appliance is powered by AI DDTM technology that detects fabric characteristics and optimizes wash motions for enhanced fabric care. TurboWashTM and TurboWash360° help reduce cycle times without compromising cleaning quality, while SteamTM technology supports healthier laundry care by reducing allergens. ThinQTM connectivity and Smart Diagnosis further enhance convenience, reinforcing LG's focus on intelligent efficiency during DSF.

LG's commitment to smarter living extends into the kitchen with the QuadWashTM Dishwasher (DFC287HMS), designed to deliver powerful and hygienic cleaning for modern households. Multi-directional QuadWashTM spray arms ensure thorough coverage from every angle, while TrueSteamTM technology helps reduce water spots and eliminates up to 99.99% of bacteria. A flexible rack system adapts to a variety of load types, from delicate glassware to larger cookware, and ThinQTM connectivity adds an extra layer of control and convenience ideal for DSF shoppers seeking premium yet practical kitchen solutions.

Completing these DSF highlights is the CordZeroTM A9T Ultra cordless vacuum cleaner, which offers a seamless all-in-one cleaning experience for busy homes. Featuring an All-in-One Tower that stores, charges, and automatically empties dust, the vacuum minimizes maintenance while maximizing convenience. KompressorTM technology allows users to clean for longer between disposals, supported by dual batteries for extended runtime. With versatile attachments designed for different surfaces and cleaning needs, the CordZeroTM

A9T Ultra highlights LG's approach to flexible, high-performance home care.

This Dubai Shopping Festival, LG's diverse home appliance portfolio underscores the brand's vision of innovation designed around real lifestyles. While the products featured represent some of LG's DSF highlights, shoppers can explore a wider selection of appliances and exclusive DSF offers available across categories by visiting LG's official website.

