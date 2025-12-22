403
Nike Signal 22/12: More Downside Following Earnings? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $58.22 (Friday's intra-day low) and $60.38 (Friday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Nike (NKE) is a member of the S&P 100 and the S&P 500. Both indices trade inside bearish chart formations. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 turned bullish with a descending trendline.
- The NKE D1 chart shows price action inside a bearish price channel. It also shows price action between its descending 50.0% and 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator turned bearish with a descending trendline. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. NKE plunged as the S&P 500 pushed higher, a significant bearish development.
- NKE Entry Level: Between $58.22 and $60.38 NKE Take Profit: Between $47.18 and $49.67 NKE Stop Loss: Between $62.97 and $65.40 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.32
