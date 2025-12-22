Gold Analysis 22/12: Attempts To Break Highs (Chart)



The overall of Gold Trend: Strongly bullish.

Today's Gold Support Points: $4300 – $4260 – $4170 per ounce Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4370 – $4390 – $4460 per ounce

Sell gold from the resistance level of $4400 with a target of $4200 and a stop-loss at $4460. Buy gold from the support level of $4250 with a target of $4460 and a stop-loss at $4210.

For four consecutive trading sessions, spot gold prices have been attempting to surpass their all-time highs, after the market tested the $4,382 resistance level in October 2025. Across major trading platforms, gold's recent gains peaked at the $4,353 resistance level, with the index currently hovering around $4,338 at the time of writing.

Currently, the market is awaiting positive catalysts to resume its strong upward trajectory rather than succumbing to profit-taking. Recent gains have pushed technical indicators into heavily overbought territory, as clearly evidenced by the 14-day RSI and MACD lines on the daily chart.

Key Price Targets before year-end: $4,400, $4,435, and $4,500 respectively.

We advise investors to capitalize on every significant price dip. Do not risk large buy orders from a single level; instead, accumulate positions as prices retreat Outlook: Will Gold Continue to Rise?

Based on performance across reputable trading platforms, gold prices have risen against the US dollar amid expectations of a further US interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next year (2026), following the US unemployment rate reaching its highest level in over four years. Currently, investors are awaiting the November inflation data report (Consumer Price Index), scheduled for release today, Thursday, at 3:30 PM Egypt time, for further indications of the US central bank's next steps. Also, gold trading has received support from escalating geopolitical risks after President Trump ordered a blockade on sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela Venezuela Blockade

President Trump has escalated pressure on Venezuela by ordering a blockade of sanctioned tankers, backed by a strengthened US military presence in the region. Mid-week, Trump stated on social media (reported by Bloomberg):

"Venezuela is completely blockaded by the largest naval fleet assembled in the history of South America. This fleet will grow even larger, and the shock they will face will be unprecedented."

Obviously, this measure threatens to further cripple the already struggling Venezuelan economy. However, its impact on global markets is expected to be less severe given the decline of Venezuela's oil industry. Venezuela, an OPEC member, has seen its crude oil production plummet by approximately 70% over the past 25 years.

These US actions are exacerbating global geopolitical tensions, which in turn is boosting demand for gold as a safe haven, thus supporting the upward trend in the price of gold. Regarding the future of gold prices in the coming months, the unprecedented 65% surge in gold prices during 2025 has astonished many investors and analysts. Although the price of the precious metal is extremely high, with prices holding steady at a new support level above $4,300 per ounce, portfolio managers still see good opportunities for even stronger gains in 2026. So far, the strongest forecasts point to the possibility of gold prices rising to $5,000 per ounce.

