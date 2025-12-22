No Smoking Association Urges Government To Reverse E-Cigarette Tax Cut And Enforce Anti-Tobacco Laws

MENAFN - Amman Net) The "No Smoking" Association has called on the Jordanian government to backtrack on its recent decision to reduce taxes on e-cigarettes. The association warned that such a move would inevitably drive up smoking rates, particularly among youth and children, while undermining national efforts to combat tobacco use.

Dr. Laris Al-War, Secretary of the Association, emphasized that tax comparisons should encompass all tobacco products rather than focusing solely on e-cigarettes. She pointed out that taxes on traditional cigarette packs in Jordan remain significantly lower than those in Europe. Furthermore, Dr. Al-War noted that while European nations strictly enforce anti-smoking regulations (including bans on smoking in public places, prohibitions on sales to minors, and tight advertising restrictions), Jordan continues to struggle with the full implementation and enforcement of these legislations.

Dr. Al-War further explained that lowering the tax on e-cigarettes could encourage "dual-use" smoking, where users often transition from vaping to traditional tobacco. This trend increases addiction rates and the prevalence of chronic diseases, placing an immense burden on the national healthcare system.

The association concluded by calling for a formal reconsideration of the decision. It urged the government to prioritize the enforcement of existing anti-tobacco laws and to intensify efforts to curb smuggling and illicit manufacturing, in order to protect public health and preserve the state's medical resources.