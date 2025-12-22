Emergency Hospitalisations Rise Sharply In Winter

Injury-related hospital admissions rise sharply from December onwards, peaking in February in the tourist regions of Graubünden and Valais. According to one analysis, the number of cases in these two cantons is twice as high as during the rest of the year.

In Graubünden, for example, 35 cases per day were recorded in February between 2022 and 2024, compared with 18 cases in Valais. In September, the figures were 11 and 9 cases per day respectively. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the majority of patients come from other cantons or from abroad.

Representing a quarter of all cases, head injuries are the most frequent. However, it is knee and shoulder injuries that increase the most during the winter months.

