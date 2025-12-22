Coffee Market Expanding In Middle East

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Coffee consumption in the Middle East is standing out. In the United Arab Emirates, the market exceeds AED 12 billion, equivalent to USD 3.2 billion, with significant out-of-home consumption in cafés and restaurants, accounting for about 93% of the total. The data comes from a report by state news agency WAM, ahead of the World of Coffee Dubai fair, whose fifth edition will take place from January 18 to 20, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The report highlights the coffee market across several countries in the region. In Saudi Arabia, there are over 5,100 branded cafés. Daily consumption exceeds 36 million cups of coffee, while the total number of registered cafés surpasses 61,000. In Egypt, coffee consumption has doubled over the past five years. Morocco increased its coffee imports by 23% in 2024. According to data published by WAM, the branded café sector in the region is driven by young consumers.

The local coffee trade in the region benefits from evolving infrastructure. WAM reports that green coffee imports in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries have increased, with Dubai emerging as a regional re-export hub. The value of these sales exceeded AED 3.5 billion in 2024 (USD 953 million), driven by investments in storage, tasting facilities, quality control centers, and specialized trading platforms.

Reflecting the sector's growth, World of Coffee Dubai is also expanding. Organized by DXB LIVE in partnership with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), the fair grew from 5,000 square meters in 2022 to over 20,000 in 2026. The event will feature three coffee auctions, local and international championships, workshops, and educational programs, in addition to the exhibition itself, where brands will showcase the latest innovations and advanced technologies across all stages of the coffee value chain.

“We are seeing the emergence of a new generation of entrepreneurs, producers, and importers who are driving innovation, sustainability, and long-term growth across the sector. World of Coffee serves as a key meeting point for this ecosystem, and the scale of its expansion reflects the region's growing influence within the global coffee trade,” says the fair's director, Shouq bin Redha.

