Newsroom Panama Quick Reads For December 22 And 23 Of 2025

On Saturday, it was reported that the United States intercepted a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker called the Centuries.

The Former Concessionaire of the Port of Isla Margarita is Suing Over the Expropriation Decree Ordered by the Presidency

Panama Colon Container Port (PCCP), the former concessionaire of the failed port and container terminal on the Atlantic coast, filed a lawsuit to prevent the expropriation of 41 properties on Margarita Island.

The Gulf Clan Challenges Panama: Mines, Indoctrination of Nationals, and Drug Trafficking

Senafront revealed the discovery of anti-personnel mines, indoctrination material from the Clan del Golfo, and irregular movements near the border, evidence that points to a territorial control strategy.

Panama Public Debt Reaches $58.904 Billion in November; the Monthly Increase Was $71.9 Million

The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) indicates that the country is gradually moving towards debt reduction. Panama Government debt continued to grow in November, albeit at a slower pace. Analysts warn that economic growth and debt continue to put pressure on national fiscal sustainability.

Several People Were Injured After Being Hit by a Vehicle During the Parade Route in San Miguelito.

The incident occurred at the end of the Christmas parade route in San Miguelito.