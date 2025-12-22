Foreigner Killed During Home Invasion In David Chiriquí Panama

Foreigner Killed During Home Invasion In David Chiriquí Panama -
Another person injured is the alleged assailant, who was taken under police custody to a nearby medical center for treatment. Commissioner Luis Hernández, head of the Chiriquí police zone, assured that the Police and the Public Ministry are investigating the case.
UPDATE
Chiriquí Man Killed Inside his Home During Alleged Robbery Attempt in David
A violent incident in the early hours of the morning in the community of Nuevo San Carlitos left one dead and two injured, one of whom is in police custody. The Public Prosecutor's Office is investigating. A terrifying early morning was experienced in Nuevo San Carlitos, in David, Chiriquí province, when an alleged robbery attempt ended with one person dead and two injured, one of them allegedly involved in the incident. Police units cordoned off the house where the crime occurred.
The bloody episode occurred in the early hours of Monday, December 22, inside a house located in the community of Nuevo San Carlitos, in the township of San Carlos, very close to the Santa María La Antigua University (USMA). According to initial reports, the victim was surprised inside his own home by individuals who attempted to rob him. During the struggle, a violent incident erupted, resulting in his death. As a result of the incident, two people were injured: the romantic partner of the now deceased, who was urgently transferred to a hospital center, and a man, who is presumed to be linked to the attempted robbery and who remains in police custody while receiving medical attention.
