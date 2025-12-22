Issuer: XTPL S.A. / Key word(s): Agreement/Contract

XTPL selects Estonia-based Tech Group to manufacture future Delta Printing System devices

Press release, 22nd December, 2025 XTPL selects Estonia-based Tech Group to manufacture future Delta Printing System devices XTPL (WSE:XTP), a leading deep-tech company from Poland, has entered into an agreement with Tech Group from Estonia for the manufacturing of Delta Printing System (DPS) devices. The commercialization of this business line accelerated in 2023, and since then XTPL has been regularly delivering more than 10 DPS units per year to clients, with the total installed base worldwide exceeding 40 systems. The recipients and active users of DPS – which serves as a technology demonstrator for XTPL – include research institutes as well as industrial customers across North America, Asia and Europe. Outsourcing the manufacturing of DPS devices to an external partner will enable XTPL to reallocate internal resources toward the production of a higher number of UPD modules and DPS+ devices, for which the Company expects growing sales in 2026. The agreement will also have a positive impact on working capital management by eliminating the need to maintain high inventory levels and secure key components. “Delta Printing System devices designed and manufactured by XTPL are already operating in more than 40 laboratories worldwide. This is a mature and highly standardized product and we are ready to entrust its further production to Tech Group from Estonia, gaining greater scale and flexibility. We have completed a multi-month testing phase covering the joint production of a DPS device, followed by Tech Group's independent preparation of the device, which successfully passed the validation process. This ensures repeatable, high quality for subsequent DPS devices delivered to our clients. The professionalism of our partner's team, its experience in building precision high-tech machinery and its significantly higher manufacturing capacity will allow us to respond even more effectively and flexibly to market demand. As a result, we will reallocate XTPL's internal resources toward the production of a higher number of UPD modules and DPS+ devices, for which we expect growing sales next year. In 2026, the majority of DPS deliveries will be manufactured by our partner, with nearly 100% of DPS units originating from the Estonian factory from 2027 onward. We are very pleased to be entering this next stage of cooperation with Tech Group” – says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A. “We enjoy collaborating with high-tech companies such as XTPL to help scale their business. Our strength lies in acting as an extension of our customers' business, supporting them with co-development, engineering, and production. The goal is to deliver such value that they never hesitate to rely on us. We're glad to strengthen our collaboration with XTPL and look forward to building on this foundation” – comments Martin Sutrop, CEO of Tech Group. Commercialization and production of DPS To date, XTPL has sold more than 40 Delta Printing System (DPS) devices to clients in Europe (47%), Asia (29%) and North America (24%). The price of a single device ranges from approximately EUR 170,000 to EUR 220,000, depending on the market and client type. The Company offers DPS both directly and through an extensive international distributor network, which currently comprises around 19 entities specialized in the sale of additive manufacturing–based equipment across key global markets. The outsourcing of DPS device manufacturing is associated with the product reaching a high level of maturity. In line with the Company's long-term strategy to focus on technology development and new product groups, including UPD modules and DPS+ devices, production can now be entrusted to Tech Group from Estonia, a partner specialized in contract manufacturing of advanced high-tech machinery. This approach increases XTPL's internal manufacturing capacity for UPD modules and new products, while at the same time ensuring continuity of DPS deliveries and greater flexibility, including readiness to scale DPS production in response to growing demand. The agreement also supports XTPL's working capital management by eliminating the need to maintain high inventory levels related to the DPS product line. In addition, the partner's economies of scale and purchasing power have a positive impact on achievable component pricing, offsetting the additional costs incurred by the Company under the manufacturing agreement and allowing XTPL to maintain a high margin on DPS device sales. “The cooperation with Tech Group generates a number of benefits for both parties. In our case, it primarily enables the reallocation of internal manufacturing resources toward the production of a higher number of UPD modules and DPS+ devices planned for commercialization next year. At the same time, the agreement has a positive impact on our balance sheet and cash flow, as it eliminates the need to maintain high inventory levels – with the partner taking responsibility for securing key components. The contractually defined lead times and the number of finished devices held“on call” provide us high flexibility in responding to client orders and the needs of our active distributors at different times. In turn, the partner's purchasing power and its capacity to manufacture a significantly higher number of devices than our internal capabilities allow will enable us to address a broader market while maintaining attractive margins” – adds Jacek Olszański, CFO of XTPL S.A. DPS as XTPL's technology demonstrator The Delta Printing System (DPS) is a standalone research and development system that enables the validation of XTPL's proprietary Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) technology across various substrates, using the Company's metallic nano-inks (High-Performance Materials, HPM). UPD technology allows for the deposition of extremely small amounts of specialized materials onto a substrate – such as an electronic PCB – with accuracy down to 1 μm (one micrometer, one millionth of a meter). This level of precision, combined with compatibility with the broadest range of functional ink viscosities available on the market, as well as the ability to operate on flexible substrates and complex three-dimensional structures, including stepped geometries, enables XTPL to overcome the limitations faced by contemporary advanced electronics manufacturing methods. Innovators, referred to as key opinion leaders, are adopting XTPL's technology by using DPS devices in their work on new solutions for the advanced electronics industry. These are often leading scientific and technological experts who, by conducting breakthrough research using XTPL devices, validate the Company's solutions and stimulate growing interest in the technology among broader client groups. XTPL is currently focused on applications of its proprietary technology in the display and semiconductor industries; however, thanks to research conducted by scientists worldwide, XTPL's solution is simultaneously being tested in areas such as flexible and hybrid electronics, bioelectronics, including biosensors, next-generation 6G communications and electronic skin. In 2025, DPS devices were also purchased by representatives of the defence sector and the automotive industry, among others. XTPL is commercializing three business lines: UPD modules (printheads) for industrial implementation on the production lines of global manufacturers of electronics, the Delta Printing System (DPS, technology demonstrator) prototyping devices and High Performance Materials (HPM, nanoinks used by UPD and DPS). About Tech Group: Tech Group is an Estonian engineering and machine-building company that has been delivering special-purpose machines since 2003. The company specializes in test, assembly, and processing equipment for electronics, photonics, automotive, and other ultra-precise industries, working with some of Europe's leading technology companies. Its engineering and production teams provide complete solutions, from co-development and prototyping to volume production. Tech Group employs 150 skilled professionals. To find out more, go to: About XTPL: XTPL develops and commercializes products and solutions based on its globally innovative, platform-type Ultra-Precise Dispensing (UPD) technology, protected by international patent filings. The technology enables ultra-precise deposition of conductive structures with resolutions ranging from 1 to over 50 μm (micrometers). XTPL's solution combines ultra-high resolution of printed structures with conductive materials featuring very high concentrations of metallic nanoparticles and high viscosity levels. This unique combination differentiates the technology on a global scale and makes it applicable to the rapidly growing printed electronics market, particularly in areas such as semiconductors, displays, advanced PCB boards, biosensors and complex integrated circuits. Since 2019, XTPL S.A. has been listed on the Main Market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and since 2020 it has also been listed on the Open Market in Frankfurt. 