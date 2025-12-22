Dinaqor Strengthens Group Leadership With Strategic Appointments
DiNAQOR Strengthens Group Leadership with Strategic Appointments
Seasoned biotech entrepreneur Dr. Christian Thirion appointed CEO of DiNATEQ AG and Group Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer; Dr. Josef El Andari named Chief Scientific Officer of DiNAQOR AG as the company continues to build and scale next-generation life science ventures
ZURICH/SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, December 22, 2025 – DiNAQOR AG, an innovative health technology group advancing promising early-stage drug development, today announced a series of strategic leadership appointments that further strengthen its position as a life science company builder focused on creating, scaling, and partnering next-generation biotechnology ventures by enabling the use of advanced, human‐relevant nonclinical testing methods.
Appointment of Dr. Christian Thirion as CEO
Dr. Thirion brings more than two decades of entrepreneurial and executive leadership experience in the life sciences industry. He founded Sirion Biotech and led the company as its long-standing Chief Executive Officer, where he successfully built the company into a global market leader in viral vector engineering and AAV-based gene delivery. Under his leadership, Sirion Biotech became a preferred partner to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and was ultimately acquired by PerkinElmer in a landmark transaction, underscoring the strategic value of Sirion's technology platform.
Dr. Thirion earned his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the Gene Center at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München. Following his doctoral work, he conducted postdoctoral research in gene therapy and molecular biology at leading German research institutions, including the Department of Gene Therapy at Universitätsklinikum Ulm and LMU Munich.
Johannes Holzmeister, Founder of the DiNAQOR Group and Chairman and CEO of DINAQOR AG, commented:“Christian is a rare combination of visionary entrepreneur, disciplined operator, and trusted partner to global pharmaceutical companies. His success in building Sirion Biotech from a pioneering start-up into a market-leading company speaks for itself. With Christian joining DiNAQOR as CEO of DiNATEQ and as Group Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, we are significantly strengthening our ability to build companies, execute partnerships, and translate breakthrough technologies into clinical and commercial success.”
Dr. Thirion added:“DiNAQOR has built an exceptional ecosystem for turning scientific innovation into impactful biotechnology companies. The closed-loop perfusion platform represents a truly differentiated delivery technology with the potential to unlock multiple therapeutic modalities across organs. I am excited to lead DiNATEQ at this pivotal stage and, at the group level, to help shape DiNAQOR's long-term strategy, forge strong pharmaceutical partnerships, and continue building companies that address significant unmet medical needs.”
Appointment of Dr. Josef El Andari as Chief Scientific Officer
Dr. El Andari has been with DiNAQOR for more than four years and has played a central role in advancing the company's scientific platforms, including the development of the closed-loop perfusion technology from early concept through publication in leading peer-reviewed journals. His expertise spans genomic medicine, translational research, and advanced viral vector technologies, with a particular focus on AAV design and bioengineering.
Dr. El Andari commented:“Over the past four years, DiNAQOR has evolved into a uniquely integrated innovation engine for advanced therapies. I am honored to take on the role of Chief Scientific Officer and to continue working with our teams and partners to translate rigorous science into therapies with real clinical impact. Our ambition is not only to innovate, but to do so in a way that is scalable, clinically relevant, and aligned with the highest scientific standards.”
About DiNAQOR
DiNAQOR AG operates as a life science company builder, creating and scaling focused biotechnology companies around differentiated technology platforms. In addition to DiNATEQ AG, DINAQOR has demonstrated its company-building and value-creation capabilities through successful strategic transactions, including the recent M&A of DiNAMIQS, a specialized adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing and development company.
