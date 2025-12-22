Greenliant / Key word(s): Product Launch

Greenliant NVMe NANDriveTM SSDs Selected for Major Industrial, Aerospace and Mission Critical Programs

... Greenliant NVMe NANDriveTM SSDs Selected for Major Industrial, Aerospace and Mission Critical Programs High Performance BGA SSDs Deliver Proven Reliability SAN JOSE, CALIF. – DECEMBER 22, 2025 – Greenliant has been sampling its high endurance, small form factor (16mm x 20mm) NVMe NANDriveTM EX Series ball grid array (BGA) solid state drives (SSDs) for a growing number of next generation industrial, aerospace and mission critical programs. Designed with Greenliant's industry leading EnduroSLCTM Technology, GLS85LE NVMe NANDrive continues to attract strong interest due to its ability to operate in the most challenging conditions, its high performance and its focus on long-term reliability and data integrity. See NVMe NANDrive information at .

NVMe NANDrive SSD EnduroSLC NVMe NANDrive EX Series SSDs reliably store data in harsh, high temperature environments while providing superior data retention. The advanced data security features of these devices include OPAL-compliant AES-256 hardware encryption, Hardware Crypto Erase (HCE) and Secure Erase. The NVMe NANDrive EX Series offers high endurance of 75,000, 150,000 or 400,000 program-erase (P/E) cycles (up to 17,800 TeraBytes Written (TBW)) and operates between -40 and +95 degrees Celsius. Greenliant is also actively sampling early production units of its industrial temperature NVMe NANDrive PX Series using industry standard 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) NAND and providing endurance of 5,000 P/E cycles (up to 6,700 TBW). Supporting extended temperature ranges, Greenliant's NANDrive BGA SSD product family, with PCIe and SATA interfaces, is engineered to meet the stringent requirements of embedded systems where reliability, endurance and data retention are paramount. Greenliant continues to work closely with customers to support qualification efforts and expand NANDrive deployments across a wide range of long-lifecycle applications.

About EnduroSLCTM Technology EnduroSLC is a proprietary 3D NAND management technology developed by Greenliant for high reliability applications requiring superior data retention and endurance in extreme temperature, high stress environments. EnduroSLC enabled SSDs meet robust data retention requirements under complex temperature conditions and support high cross-temperature ranges between data programming and reading. With advanced hardware ECC capabilities and NAND flash management algorithms, EnduroSLC Technology significantly extends the write endurance of 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs reaching industry leading 400K program-erase (P/E) cycles. About Greenliant By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded and industrial enterprise systems. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in San Jose, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. # # # Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC and NANDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners. 22.12.2025 PST/PDT Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

