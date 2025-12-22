Mospi To Hold Pre-Release Workshop On GDP, CPI & IIP Base Revision On Dec 23

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will convene a Pre-release Consultative Workshop on the base revision of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) on December 23, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The workshop is part of the consultation process ahead of the release of revised statistical series.

The new CPI series with base year 2024=100 is scheduled for release on February 12, 2026. The revised National Accounts series, with FY 2022–23 as the base year, will be released on February 27, 2026, while the new IIP series with base year 2022–23 is slated for release on May 28, 2026.

This will be the second pre-release consultative workshop on the subject, following the first such meeting held in Mumbai on November 26.

The primary objective is to present the proposed methodological and structural changes under the ongoing base revision exercise and to seek feedback and comments from stakeholders.

The workshop will bring together economists, experts from financial institutions and the banking sector, subject-matter specialists, users of official statistics, and senior officials from the Central and State Governments.

Their participation is expected to contribute to informed discussions and help familiarise users with the changes proposed in the revised series.

The inaugural session will be attended by Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Suman K. Bery as Chief Guest, along with Chief Economic Advisor Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, Secretary, MoSPI, Dr Saurabh Garg, and Director General (Central Statistics), MoSPI, N. K. Santoshi.

The inaugural session will be followed by technical sessions on GDP, CPI and IIP, along with open-house discussions. MoSPI will also share a booklet containing brief concept notes on the proposed changes in the base revision.

The workshop aims to strengthen transparency, foster informed dialogue and ensure broad-based consultation before the release of the revised series of GDP, CPI and IIP.

