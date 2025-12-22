With 5519 Patents And 20,000+ Research Publications Chandigarh University Ranks Amongst India's Top Research - Intensive Universities

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chandigarh, India The rapid advancements in the world of technology in recent decades have completely transformed the global landscape of higher education and today, the academic institutions world over are laying extensive focus on research in imparting education. As a result, unlike in the past, the universities have been transformed into not just knowledge dissemination centers but also modern hubs of knowledge creation as well. Realizing the importance of research in education, Chandigarh University has nurtured an academic ethos centered on research. Delivering yet another strong performance in research, India's No. 1 private university, Chandigarh University, has secured the 9th position in International Research among all private universities in India and 12th rank among all universities nationwide, as per the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Chandigarh University also delivered a stellar performance on its debut in the Research category of the NIRF Rankings 2025, securing the 7th rank among private universities and the 34th position among all universities in India. Chandigarh University with its research-intensive, innovation-driven and unique experiential learning model has been nurturing next-generation of leaders in emerging domains.

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh Inaugurating Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology (KCC) at Chandigarh University

Over 5,000 Research Publications, 1247 Patents Filed & 943 Published in 2025

Chandigarh University students and faculty members have authored over 20,000 research publications and filed more than 5519 patents out of which 5212 patents published, and 238 patents were granted in diverse domains. In 2025 alone, CU students filed 1247 patents, 943 published and 25 patents were granted.

During January to December 2025, Chandigarh University students filed patents across diverse domains including Computer Science Engineering 734, Electronics Engineering 81, Mathematics 78, Physics 72, Mechanical Engineering 40, Aerospace Engineering 33, Electrical Engineering 29, Biotechnology 26, Optometry 23 and Chemistry 21.

As per Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs, Trademarks and Geographical Indications (report 2023-24), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Chandigarh University's Technology Business Incubator (CU-TBI) has secured 1st place by filing highest 1126 patent applications in 2023-24, among all scientific research and development organizations in India. CU has also been ranked among the top 5 institutions in filing the highest number of patents in the last 5 years. CU-TBI provides an opportunity to incubate at the varsity and mobilize Rs 5 crore to catalyze growth in the startup ecosystem at CU which has 200 departmental research groups. CU has more than 2100 visiting international faculty members including 560 international research network scholars. In the last 5 years alone, CU has received INR 90 Crores for research and innovation projects from the Ministry of Science & Technology. Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development cell (IEDC) facilitates the student with financial support from the university to fund their projects.

Chandigarh University Nurturing Future Scientists: 44 Faculty Members Features in Stanford University–Elsevier 2025 List of World's Top 2% Scientists

Showcasing the growing global research impact and influence of Chandigarh University, as many as 44 faculty members from varied academic domains were featured among the world's top 2 per cent scientists as per the Stanford University–Elsevier list released in 2025. These prestigious institutions release a large database that identify scientists whose published work is in the top 2% by citation impact in their field based on Scopus citation data and composite citation indicators. This list is an important benchmark for assessing scientific excellence and used globally for academic recognition, funding opportunities and international collaborations. CU faculty members have been featured in the coveted Stanford–Elsevier list of the world's top 2% scientists, representing a wide spectrum of disciplines. These include Artificial Intelligence; Optoelectronics and Photonics; Mechanical Engineering and Transport Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Environmental Sciences; Materials Science; Applied Physics; Legal and Forensic Medicine; Electrical and Electronic Engineering; Inorganic and Nuclear Chemistry; Microbiology; and Neurology and Neurosurgery among others.

15 Industry-Sponsored High-Tech R&D Labs, COEs and 60 Research Centres at CU Nurturing Future Leaders in Emerging Areas

Chandigarh University houses as many as 32 Industry-sponsored Advanced Research Labs and Centers of Excellence (COEs) established by leading multinational corporations such as Microsoft, Cisco, Hyundai, Adobe, LinkedIn, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini and IBM among others that play a crucial role in elevating capabilities of students and faculty members through exposure to live industry projects. Apart from this, CU also houses 60 research centers.

For Engineering students, CU has tied-up with industry leaders that provide hands-on training to students with high-tech labs including Microsoft Innovation Center, Google Android Lab, Adobe Express Lounge Lab, Cloud Computing Lab, Oracle Academy, Tech Mahindra IMS Academy, Unisys Innovation Lab, EMC Academic Alliance, Microsoft Global Technical Support Center, Red Hat Academy Lab, SAP Next Gen Lab, Infor Lab and Microsoft Azure LAAS (Learning as a Service) platform, BOT lab, Bosch Bridge Centre and Cisco Networking Lab among others.

For Automobile Engineering students, CU has tied-up with industry giants that established high-tech labs including Mahindra and Mahindra T-School, Honda Research and Skill Development Centre, Hyundai Professional Development Centre, VE Commercial Training Centre, MG Motors Lab, Eicher – CU Centre of Excellence in Automobile engineering lab, Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostic Lab.

Pushing frontiers of space science, CU students at the state-of-the-art Kalpana Chawla Centre communicate with all countries' Ground Station, which are members of SatNOGS, research on 3D Printed Aluminum/Plastics Structures that can be used in SPACE explorations Model Rocketry Lab and Star Gazing Center are all providing them platform to become space scientists.

Launched Campus Tank, India's First University-led Startup Launchpad with $6 Million Funding Pool for Young Innovators

The academic ethos nurtured here at Chandigarh University does not stop at filing patents but translates its research output from papers to products, nurturing a culture where innovation moves from laboratories to the marketplace. Strengthening this robust innovation-to-enterprise ecosystem, Chandigarh University, India's leading private university in collaboration with leading job platform Apna and prominent investment firm Venture Catalysts (VCats) has launched 'Campus Tank', India's first university-led startup launchpad aimed at empowering young innovators to ideate, validate, and scale disruptive start-ups. CU students have successfully launched over 250 start-ups in diverse domains; to arm its students with research-intensive learning, the varsity allocates an annual funding of Rs 15 crores to carry out research and innovation-related projects.

Research at Glance



Patents Filed: 5519

Patents Published: 5212

Patents Granted: 238

Research Publications: 20,000+

Industry Sponsored R&D Labs: 15

Annual Research Budget: 15 Crores Sponsored Projects from DST (In last 5 years): 90 Crores

Top 10 Departments of Chandigarh University (Patents Filed in 2025)

Discipline/Stream No of Patents Computer Science Engineering 734 Electronics Engineering 81 Mathematics 78 Physics 72 Mechanical Engineering 40 Aerospace Engineering 33 Electrical Engineering 29 Biotechnology 26 Optometry 23 Chemistry 21

