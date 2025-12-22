ISWAI Launches National Movement - 'I-Pledge To Never-Drink-And-Drive'

MENAFN - NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

The International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), a key advocate for the Indian Premium Alcoholic Beverage Industry, announced a nationwide digital movement, 'I-pledge to Never-Drink-and-Drive' (I-Pledge NDAD), reinforcing its continued commitment to community well-being. The I-Pledge NDAD initiative is aimed at engaging the public to promote a culture of 'never to drink and drive', and encourage responsible consumption across India.



Starting with an impactful Never-Drink-and-Drive campaign in Lucknow and Chandigarh earlier this year, the movement now expands its national footprint, leveraging digital media to drive a sustained behavioural change.



To create wider awareness and build on this momentum, the 'I-pledge' movement invites citizens across India to voluntarily commit to 'Never Drink and Drive.' Hosted at the ISWAI's website ( href="" rel="nofollow iswa ), the campaign enables citizens to take a simple online pledge and receive a personalized certificate acknowledging their commitment to this important cause. A real-time pledge counter highlights growing public participation, while social sharing with #NeverDrinkAndDrive helps amplify the message nationwide.



Speaking on the roll-out, Sanjit Padhi, CEO, ISWAI, said,“The 'I-pledge' movement is not just a digital initiative, it is a collective call for responsible behaviour. By empowering individuals to make a conscious commitment to never drink and drive, we aim to build a culture where safety is prioritised. The power of 'I-pledge' reinforces the fact that 'change begins with you'.”



Sanjit Padhi further added, “Driving under the influence continues to be a leading cause of road accidents in India. Through the 'I-pledge' platform, we encourage citizens to choose safer alternatives, such as a designated driver, a cab, or not driving after drinking at all. With over 1,800 citizens already committed, the campaign calls on many more to take the pledge, spread awareness, and help make our roads safer for everyone.”



As a responsible industry body, ISWAI continues to create awareness among the public on safe consumption and safe driving through various campaigns, especially during festive seasons and celebrations, when socialising is common.



ISWAI calls upon citizens across India to take the I-Pledge and be part of this important movement.