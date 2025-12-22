Cannubi By Umberto Bombana Becomes First Italian Restaurant In Thailand To Receive A Michelin Star

Curated by renowned chef Umberto Bombana (right), Cannubi by Umberto Bombana at Dusit Thani Bangkok has made history as the first Italian restaurant in Thailand to receive one Michelin star. His vision is brought to life in Bangkok by Executive Italian Chef Andrea Susto (left).

