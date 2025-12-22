Motel 6 Launches NBA-Season Campaign“Never Skip A Trip”

Dallas, United States, December 22nd, 2025, NewsDirect

The campaign launches this week across NBA game broadcasts across major airport television networks in the United States and Canada, connecting with travellers during game-day moments and peak holiday travel. The campaign will continue through the 2026 NBA Playoffs, running from December 2025 through April 2026.

The campaign will extend across ReachTV, the leading airport television network and will run across major U.S. & Canada hubs including Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Dallas, Miami Seattle, Phoenix and Toronto.

Never Skip a Trip celebrates the moments people refuse to miss, holidays, game days, and the trips that bring them together, reinforcing Motel 6's long-standing brand promise: “Last feedback. Can we keep the tagline to original?

“We'll keep the lights on, for you”

The first film in the campaign, a 30-seconder features a series of relatable, emotional moments, family dinners, late-night arrivals, post-game celebrations, and tired travellers finally getting rest, all tied together by a simple message:

“Never skip the games. Never skip the holidays. Never skip the trip.”

As part of the campaign, Motel 6 is also promoting a My6 member offer of up to 15% off, for bookings during high-volume travel periods.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 locations under the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada. Committed to making hospitality accessible to all, G6 provides significant opportunities for franchisees through responsible business practices and a legacy of ownership. The Carrollton, Texas-based company was recently named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal, with both Motel 6 and Studio 6 recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report.

