Egyptian Medical Convoy Arrives In Sudan To Support Healthcare Sector Amid Facility Damage

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has deployed a specialised medical convoy of 13 senior consultants to Port Sudan to provide free surgical treatment and bolster healthcare services, the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development announced.

The mission, which is operating from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, includes specialists in neurosurgery, general surgery, spinal surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, thyroid surgery, and vascular surgery. The team is providing medical examinations and surgical interventions at no cost at both the Prince Osman Digna Referral Hospital and the Sea Ports Authority Hospital.

The initiative is being carried out under the directives of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the sponsorship of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. It involves high-level institutional coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates and the Ministry of Health and Population.

In addition to the medical personnel, Egypt has delivered 200 filled oxygen cylinders to Sudan's Northern State as part of an integrated response to urgent health requirements.

The Governor of Red Sea State, Major General Mustafa Mohammed Nour, received the medical mission at his office in the presence of Egypt's acting ambassador in Port Sudan, Consul Peter Adel, and the Director-General of the State Health Sector and Acting Minister, Dr Ahlam Abdel Rasoul. Nour expressed appreciation for the support from the Egyptian leadership, government, and people, noting the historical and brotherly ties between the two nations.

Abdel Rasoul stated that the convoy provides vital support to the Sudanese health sector at a time when more than 70 per cent of health institutions have been damaged due to current conditions. She noted that the Red Sea State is facing additional pressure as a safe haven and that the convoy enhances the capacity of hospitals to provide advanced medical services.

Dr Mohammed Kamal Mohammed, Director of the Prince Osman Digna Referral Hospital, said that all medical and administrative staff are fully prepared to cooperate with the Egyptian mission to ensure the best health outcomes for citizens.

The Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development said the mission aims to alleviate the burden on citizens, bridge gaps in specialised medical disciplines, and support efforts to localise treatment within the state. The agency added that the initiative reflects Egypt's commitment to supporting African nations and strengthening solidarity through its humanitarian and developmental roles.