Agriculture Minister Discusses Boosting Bilateral Cooperation With Armenia

Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, met with Gevorg Papoyan, Minister of Economy of Armenia, and his accompanying delegation to explore ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries across a range of agricultural sectors. The meeting took place within the framework of Egypt's efforts to broaden its international partnerships and was held on the sidelines of the sixth session of the Egyptian-Armenian Joint Committee for Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, currently hosted in Egypt.

The meeting was attended by Mostafa El-Sayyad, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, and focused on mechanisms for enhancing joint agricultural investment, increasing private-sector engagement, and strengthening ties between business communities in both countries. Discussions also covered cooperation in key areas, including seed production, land reclamation, and the rationalisation of water use.

Farouk underscored the importance of encouraging reciprocal visits by investors and business leaders, as well as organising investment forums and specialised workshops to identify viable investment opportunities. He reviewed major national agricultural projects currently being implemented by the Egyptian state and highlighted opportunities for establishing joint ventures based on modern irrigation systems and advanced agricultural technologies.







The minister also noted the strong international reputation of Egyptian agricultural products, reaffirming Egypt's readiness to meet Armenia's needs for strategic commodities, as well as fruits and vegetables.

In addition, both sides discussed enhancing cooperation in training and capacity-building programmes for agricultural technical staff through specialised research centres in Egypt and Armenia.

For his part, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan praised the progress achieved by Egypt's agricultural sector, expressing his country's keenness to deepen economic cooperation and benefit from Egypt's expertise, particularly in land reclamation and efficient water management, in a way that serves the shared interests of both nations.