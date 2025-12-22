Main Development Company Signs EGP 1Bn Deal For West Qantara Industrial Site

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) signed a EGP 1bn usufruct contract on Monday with the Main Development Company (MDC) to develop pre-built factories in the West Qantara industrial zone.

The project involves the development of a total area of 200,000 square metres to create ready-to-operate facilities for investors. The construction is scheduled for completion within 36 months and will be divided into two phases. Each phase will cover 100,000 square metres with an investment of EGP 500m and a delivery timeline of 18 months.

The agreement was signed by Mustafa Sheikhoun, SCZONE Vice President for Investment and Promotion, and Walid Youssef, Managing Director of MDC.

SCZONE Chairman Walid Gamal El-Din, who witnessed the signing, said the project aims to provide further opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). He stated that the ready-to-use factories are designed to meet increasing demand in the West Qantara region for sectors including textiles, ready-made garments, food processing, agricultural manufacturing, and woven medical supplies.

Gamal El-Din noted that the partnership with MDC, which serves as the authority's development arm, follows previous projects in Sokhna. He added that the West Qantara industrial zone offers competitive advantages such as the availability of trained technical labour and access to diverse energy sources at competitive rates.