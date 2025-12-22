403
Awqaf Launches Third 'Asaneed' Program To Enhance Imams' Qur'an Recitation Performance
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Da'wah and Religious Guidance, launched the third "Asaneed" Program for 2025-2026 program was launched in collaboration with the Mosques Department, with the participation of 50 Imams and Muezzins to implement the enhanced recitations of the Holy Qur'an according to the narration of Ḥafs 'an 'Asim, with an uninterrupted chain of transmission back to the Prophet Muhammad move is part of Awqaf's efforts to promote the recitation of the Holy Qur'an and the quality and precision of recitation in accordance with the established rules recognized by the scholars of Qur'anic performance, reflecting Awqaf's dedication to caring for the Holy Qur'an program literally intends to help the participants stick with the kinds of precision readings based on this chain of transmission, which will ultimately cement their recitation performance third program specifically focuses on achieving an array of objectives, primarily to help Imams and Muezzins pursue the enhanced and correct rules that will positively be reflected in their mission and performance in Mosques Nov. 24, 2025, the Department of Da'wah opened registration for this program, which spanned one week and received roughly 600 Imams and Muezzins from various parts of the country, who underwent testing at Hamad bin Nasser Al Misned Mosque in the Hazm Al Markhiya area from Dec. 7 to 11, 2025. Applicants were evaluated based on accredited scientific standards that included the integrity of recitation and memorization testing results showed that the best 50 Imams were shortlisted to participate in the six-month program, which is set to conclude on June 11, 2026 Department ensured the selection of 10 erudite individuals from among those of recognized competence and specialization to lead the recitation, all of whom are certified in the Qur'anic readings were distributed according to the geographical regions statewide, contributing to the smooth regular attendance of participants in the recitation circles and shoring up execution efficiency continuation of this edition underscores the program's success in achieving its objectives, effectuating the ministry's efforts in investing in human talent and promoting mosques, in the quest for ensuring the ubiquitous recitation of the Holy Qur'an in the lives of community members based on the highest scientific and pedagogical standards.
