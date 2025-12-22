Keybank Earns 2026 Military Friendly® Employer And Military Friendly® Spouse Employer Designations

MENAFN - 3BL) KeyBank proudly announced that it has earned the 2026 Military Friendly® Employer designation and the Military Friendly® Spouse Employer designation. This marks Key's 12th consecutive year as a Military Friendly® Employer and 10th consecutive year as a Military Friendly® Spouse Employer, underscoring our long-standing commitment to supporting veterans, service members, and military families.

Institutions earning these designations were evaluated using public data sources and responses from over 1,200 companies who participated in the Military Friendly® survey. This proprietary survey employs a comprehensive and detailed methodology to evaluate and recognize companies that excel in supporting the military community.

At KeyBank, programs and resources are designed to help military-connected teammates thrive, including:



Veteran-focused recruitment initiatives Business resource groups for service members and families

Career development support for all teammates

"Earning the Military Friendly® Employer and Spouse Employer designations for more than a decade reflects our unwavering commitment to those who have served and their families,” said Jessika Poldruhi, Chief Inclusion Officer, KeyBank..“Veterans and military spouses bring unique skills, leadership, and resilience that strengthen our teams and our culture. At Key, we don't just hire talent, we invest in their success and growth."

“Earning the Military Friendly® designation is more than a badge; it's a reflection of deep-rooted values and strategic foresight. These organizations don't just open doors for veterans, spouses, and service members; they build pathways for lasting impact. Their commitment isn't performative; it's transformative. It's proof that honoring military talent is not only the right thing to do, it's the smart thing to do.” - Kayla Lopez, Vice President of Memberships, Military Friendly®