DP World Supports Jamaica Hurricane Relief With Community-Led Aid Shipment From Canada

MENAFN - 3BL) When Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica earlier this fall, the response from the Jamaican diaspora in eastern Canada was immediate - and deeply personal. At the center of that effort was a DP World employee who helped mobilize a community-led relief initiative to deliver urgently needed supplies to impacted communities across western Jamaica.

Through close collaboration with local partners and volunteers, DP World provided warehouse space, loading support, and the donation of a 20-foot shipping container to help transport relief supplies from Port Saint John in New Brunswick to Jamaica.

A Community Effort Born from the Diaspora

The initiative, organized under the Jamaicans in the Diaspora Hurricane Relief Initiative (Saint John–NB Region), quickly gained momentum as individuals, churches, and businesses across Atlantic Canada stepped forward to contribute.

Donations poured in from across the region - and beyond - including support from:



Irving Tissue

Brunswick Credit Union

Home Depot

Marine Partners

Atlantic Superstore

Ironwood Homes

Mission Point Church

Woodstock Wesleyan Church Community members in Saint John, Moncton, Fredericton, and Woodstock

At one point, organizers questioned whether a single container would be sufficient to hold the volume of donated goods. Through careful coordination and hands-on teamwork, the group made it work - ensuring every available inch of space was used efficiently.

Logistics Expertise Accelerates Humanitarian Response

DP World played a critical role in turning generosity into action. In addition to donating the container itself, the team provided secure warehouse space and hands-on support to load and prepare the shipment for export.

The container was fully packed with 12 pallets of supplies and dispatched on December 4, 2025. While weather-related delays slowed transit, the shipment successfully arrived in Jamaica on December 13.

To support rapid delivery on arrival, the Jamaican government authorized a duty-free import window, helping remove barriers for disaster relief shipments. Local churches and community organizations in western Jamaica will serve as distribution hubs, with KAM Custom Brokerage supporting customs clearance to ensure supplies reach families quickly.

Turning Global Trade Capabilities into Local Impact

For DP World, the effort reflects a broader commitment to supporting communities in moments of need – leveraging logistics expertise not only to move goods, but to move help where it matters most.

This initiative aligns with DP World's global sustainability and social impact strategy, “Our World, Our Future,” which prioritizes community resilience, emergency response, and employee-led action across the company's global network.

By empowering employees to lead and supporting grassroots partnerships, DP World helps ensure that aid reaches people faster – and with dignity – when disaster strikes.

Learn more about DP World's philanthropic impact in Canada here.

A Shipment Powered by Solidarity

This relief container carried more than donated supplies. It represented solidarity across borders, the strength of community networks, and the power of logistics to support recovery when it matters most.

Through the combined efforts of volunteers, donors, and partners, a single container became a lifeline - and a reminder that global trade infrastructure can play a meaningful role in humanitarian response.

