Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Enhances Efforts To Promote Quality Education For Better Future Minister


2025-12-22 02:01:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Islamabad: Pakistan's Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar said that the country will enhance and improve quality education and professional training nationwide for students, especially from disadvantaged communities, for the country's better future.

"Pakistan is now moving in the right direction and progressing toward economic stability, in which the role of students and the younger generation is extremely important," the minister said while addressing an educational event on Monday.

She said that the promotion of education and empowerment of youth are among the top priorities of the government, adding that the government has been taking several initiatives in this regard.

New educational institutions and advanced vocational training centers are being set up to enhance students' skills, helping them secure a bright future, while contributing effectively to the country's development, she said.

Besides that, laptops are being distributed to students to enable them to get enrolled in distance learning and online education systems, she said, highlighting that Pakistan aims to equip students with modern technology to excel in education and research, and represent Pakistan positively at the global level.

The Peninsula

