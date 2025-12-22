Central Bank Of Oman Issues Treasury Bills Worth OR83 Million

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: The Central Bank of Oman (CBO) has announced that the total value of treasury bills allocated for issuance this week reached OR 83 million, maturing in 28 days.

In a statement Monday, the CBO explained that the average accepted price was OR 99.705 per OR 100, while the average discount rate was 3.84554 percent, and the average yield was 3.85691 percent.

The statement indicated that the interest rate on repurchase agreements (repos) with the CBO for these bills is 4.25 percent, while the discount rate with the CBO on treasury bill facilities is 4.75 percent.

Treasury bills are a short-term, guaranteed financial instrument issued by the Ministry of Finance in the Sultanate of Oman to provide investment opportunities for licensed commercial banks.