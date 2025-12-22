Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Meets Malawi's Minister Of Finance, Economic Planning, And Decentralisation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed met on Monday with Member of Parliament and Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, and Decentralisation of the Republic of Malawi HE Joseph Mwanamvekha, who is visiting the country.

The meeting discussed trade and investment cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop it, in addition to a number of other topics of mutual interest.