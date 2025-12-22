Snowfall Clogs Ghorkabul Road, Disconnects Six Districts

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): The Ghor-Kabul highway and Band-i-Bain pass, which link six district with Ferozkoh, the capital of western Ghor province, have been closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall.

Public Works Director Mawlawi Abdul Karim Abu Shoaib said:“Kotal Bakak on the Ghor–Kabul main highway and Band-i-Bain pass, which connects six western districts with the provincial capital, have been shut down due to last night's snowfall.”

He added that snow-clearing teams from the department were working on the blocked routes and efforts were underway to reopen the roads to traffic as soon as possible.

Kotal Bakak, located on the border between Ghor and Bamyan provinces, is blocked every year by heavy snowfall, causing serious difficulties for passenger and cargo traffic.

