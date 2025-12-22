Kamahwal Attends World Handball Congress In Egypt

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Hedayatullah Kamahwal, the head of the Afghanistan Handball Federation, has participated in the World Handball Congress held in Egypt.

The international event took place from December 19 to 22 in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, with representatives from member countries of the International Handball Federation (IHF) in attendance.

During the congress, elections for the international and Asian handball federations were also held.

In the global vote, Hassan Mustafa of Egypt secured the majority of votes and was re-elected as head of the International Handball Federation for another four-year term.

Meanwhile, Badr Mohammed Ziab Saleh Al-Ziyab was elected as director of the Asian Handball Federation.

According to reports, officials of the Afghanistan Handball Federation also held a meeting with the President of the Asian Handball Federation on the sidelines of the congress.

