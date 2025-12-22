Some Countries Seek To Hide Realities Of Afghanistan: Indonesian Envoy

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Indonesian Ambassador in Kabul Nanda Evalist says some countries are striving to keep the realities of Afghanistan hidden and spread negative propaganda about its people.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the governor of southern Ghazni province Mullah Abdul Samad Javid, the governor's media office said in a statement.

Javid voiced appreciation for Indonesia's friendly ties, stressing that Afghanistan and Indonesia shared long-standing and historic relations.

He said:“Indonesia, as a friendly and brotherly country, has always stood by Afghanistan and we appreciate its supportive efforts.”

For his part, the Indonesian ambassador described the cultures of the two countries as shared and assured the strengthening of political relations between Kabul and Jakarta.

He said that he would work to promote a positive view of Afghanistan among influential countries and introduce them to the realities on the ground.

Quoting the ambassador, the statement said:“Some countries want the realities of Afghanistan to remain hidden and carry out negative propaganda against Afghans.”

He stressed that relations between Afghanistan and Indonesia will remain permanent, recognising the Afghan people's faith, courage and resilience.

Separately, Nanda Evalist visited historical sites and the provincial museum during his official trip to the province and met Information and Culture Director Mullah Hamidullah Nisar.

The Information and Culture Department quoted the ambassador as saying the purpose of his visit was to expand cultural relations between Afghanistan and Indonesia and pledged to work towards strengthening cultural and economic ties between his country and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

At the meeting, Nisar said thousands of historical artefacts from the Islamic and pre-Islamic periods were preserved at the Ghazni Museum, playing an irreplaceable role in introducing Afghanistan's historical identity.

He added such visits would help strengthen cultural relations between IEA and the Indonesian government, as well as contribute to the preservation of shared cultural and historical heritage.

kk/ma