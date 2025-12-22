Sar-I-Pul Clinches Buzkashi League Title

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Sar-i-Pul team has clinched the title of the 7th edition of the Afghanistan Buzkashi League, after defeating Badakhshan by 7-0 in the final.

The tournament, which kicked off on December 11 by Yama Petrol, featured teams from Badakhshan, Takhar, Sar-i-Pul, Samangan, Balkh, Panjsher, Bamyan, Faryab, Herat, Kunduz and Baghlan.

The final match between Sar-i-Pul and Badakhshan was held today, in which Sar-i-Pul defeated Badakhshan by 7–0 to secure the title of the event.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Director General of the Olympic, Physical Education and Sports Directorate Mawlawi Ahmadullah Wasiq said it was pleasing that the 7th edition of the Buzkashi League had been held successfully and concluded with Sar-i-Pul's victory.

He added that outstanding chapandaz (horse riders) from the tournament would be selected for the national team to compete in international competitions abroad.

Sar-i-Pul player Pahlawan Salahuddin told Pajhwok he was delighted that his team had won the championship.

He said that he and his teammates had been preparing for the tournament for several months, which contributed to their strong performance.

He urged officials to organise more such competitions to help promote and develop buzkashi in the country.

Badakhshan finished runners-up and Baghlan secured third spot.

kk/ma