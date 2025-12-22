Jpmorgan Announces Estimated Cash Distributions For The Jpmorgan Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM)* today announced the estimated December 2025 cash distributions for the below listed JPMorgan ETFs. The JPMorgan ETFs trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on December 31, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on January 9, 2026(1) and January 16, 2026(2). Details of the“per unit” distributions are as follows: JPMAM expects to issue a press release on or about December 31, 2025, which will provide the final amounts for the funds. The Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is subject to change. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2025 and could change if the JPMorgan ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date.

JPMorgan ETF name Ticker symbol Distribution per unit ($) Payment frequency JPMorgan Nasdaq

Equity Premium Income Active ETF(1) JEPQ 0.23362 Monthly JPMorgan US Bond

Active ETF(2) JBND 0.09499 Monthly JPMorgan US Equity

Premium Income Active ETF(1) JEPI 0.17809 Monthly JPMorgan US Ultra-Short

Income Active ETF(2) JPST 0.08534 Monthly JPMorgan US Core

Active ETF(1) JCOR 0.02367 Quarterly JPMorgan US Value

Active ETF(1) JAVA 0.06266 Quarterly JPMorgan Global Select

Equity Active ETF(1) JGLO 0.08874 Annual JPMorgan US Growth

Active ETF(1) JGRO 0.00969 Annual

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of US$4 Trillion 1 (as of September 30, 2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: .

* Legal entity in Canada: JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.

1 Source: J.P. Morgan Asset Management, as of September 30, 2025.

