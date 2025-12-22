New Book Chronicles The Complete History Of Fantasy Sports Industry For The First Time

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author Larry Schechter has released "The History of Fantasy Sports: And the Stories of the People Who Made It Happen", the first comprehensive account of how fantasy sports evolved from spontaneous game ideas into a multi-billion-dollar worldwide industry.

Fantasy sports have become as ingrained in American culture as baseball and apple pie, with more than 50 million men and women in the USA participating across various sports including football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, cricket, bull riding, bass fishing, and even the Iditarod. Worldwide participation reaches even higher, with 200 million people playing fantasy cricket in India alone.

According to the book's marketing materials, this reader-friendly volume distinguishes itself from typical sports history books by presenting the entrepreneurial stories in an engaging, inspirational, and entertaining manner rather than as a dry research paper. Schechter spent 18 months researching and interviewing dozens of key players, pioneers, and entrepreneurs to uncover their stories of turning humble beginnings into multi-million-dollar enterprises.

The book has received enthusiastic reviews from critics and industry professionals. The Midwest Book Review called it "simply fascinating read from start to finish," while book reviewer Mark Stevenson noted, "Unlike most sports history books, this is fun to read." Paul Charchian, President of the Fantasy Sports Trade Association from 2009-2020, stated, "Despite spending my entire career in the industry, I was enlightened by all the interviews and countless stories throughout the book."

Schechter brings credibility to the subject as the author of the 2013 Amazon bestseller "Winning Fantasy Baseball." His latest work captures the passion, obsession, and love of the game that drove these entrepreneurs to build a worldwide phenomenon.

The book is now available for purchase on Amazon, where readers can find additional details and reviews. Representatives note that it makes an ideal gift for the millions who play fantasy sports or for anyone interested in entrepreneurial success stories.

Schechter is available for interviews and as a guest on podcasts, TV shows, and radio programs to discuss the book and the fascinating history of the fantasy sports industry.

