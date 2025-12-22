A Comprehensive Educational Framework For The 'New Operating System'a Consciousness Paradigm

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- After three decades of conception and development, Life Intelligence University (LIU) formally announces its launch as a global educational ecosystem dedicated to the most important exploration of our time: the systematic study and cultivation of human consciousness.

Founded by Shawn XiangYang Liu in 1994 and developed through multiple prototypes-including the YHi platform, Global Zen Consciousness Conferences, and the transformative 999 Medibreath - Zen Tai Gong program-LIU represents the culmination of 50+ years of integrating rigorous scientific inquiry with deep contemplative practice.

Our Mission:

To provide a comprehensive educational framework for what we term the "New Operating System"-a consciousness paradigm that integrates:

. First-person contemplative science with third-person empirical research

. Quantum physics insights with perennial wisdom traditions

. Outer technological advancement with inner wisdom cultivation

. Individual transformation with collective evolution

Our Unique Approach:

1. The 999 Medibreath Protocol: A scientifically-informed contemplative technology that has demonstrated significant health and consciousness transformation in over 70,000 practitioners.

2. Consciousness Dialogue Platforms: Regular gatherings (virtual and in-person) that bring together quantum physicists, neuroscientists, contemplative practitioners, and wisdom keepers to explore convergent understanding.

3. Conscious Technology Ethics Program: Developing frameworks for human-AGI collaboration based on principles of complementary strengths and ethical co-creation.

4. Personal Transformation Pathways: Individualized programs for what we term "OS Reprogramming"-shifting from separation-based to unity-based consciousness.

Our Vision:

LIU operates as a decentralized, global ecosystem rather than a traditional campus-based institution. We are building what David Bohm might call a "community of inquirers" dedicated to exploring consciousness with the same rigor we've applied to exploring the external cosmos.

Initial Offerings (Starting 2026):

. 999 Medibreath Certification Program

. Consciousness & Quantum Physics Dialogue Series

. New OS Leadership Training

. Conscious AI Ethics Workshops

. Research Collaborations on Consciousness Technologies

Founder's Statement:

"We've spent centuries mastering the external world while largely neglecting the internal one. This imbalance has brought us to multiple crises. LIU represents a correction-a commitment to exploring inner space with the same dedication we've brought to outer space. The most important frontier isn't 'out there'-it's the conscious awareness through which all 'out there' is perceived." - Shawn XiangYang Liu

For More Information:

Visit our emerging portal at LIU Connection Point or contact us through Deru Academy networks.

About Shawn XiangYang Liu:

Shawn XiangYang Liu has bridged the worlds of quantum physics study, contemplative practice, and consciousness exploration for over five decades. His work has influenced thousands through the 999 Medibreath, Global Zen Consciousness Conferences, and now Life Intelligence University. He represents a new kind of pioneer-one exploring inner frontiers with the same rigor once reserved for outer ones.