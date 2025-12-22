Revitalizing Fort Gillem As America's First Centralized Military Training And Hiring Hub

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The 100forHeroes Campaign, led by the Veterans Training Empowerment Center (VTEC), has launched a national initiative to expand workforce training, job placement, and long‐term support for transitioning soldiers, veterans, National Guard, Reserve members, and their families.

The mission for the 100forHeroes campaign is to acquire and restore Fort Gillem, transforming it into a permanent national training and hiring campus that will provide free, no‐cost training and guaranteed job placement for 10,000 transitioning soldiers, veterans, and military family members. The campus will also create 200 permanent veteran jobs to operate and support programs across the VTEC Fort Gillem Campus.

The campaign seeks to unite 1 million supporters to raise $100 million to expand no‐cost training, credentialing, and centralized hiring pathways for the military community. Since 2017, VTEC has delivered workforce training directly aligned with employment outcomes on military installations and in surrounding communities. VTEC holds the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (GuideStar), the highest level of nonprofit accountability.

Addressing the Military Transition Gap

Each year, service members leave active duty with leadership, discipline, and technical skills-yet many face challenges translating that experience into stable civilian careers. The 100forHeroes Campaign exists to close that gap by aligning training, credentials, and hiring pipelines under one coordinated system that supports transitioning soldiers, veterans, National Guard, Reserve members, and their families across the globe.

For many servicemembers, the transition out of uniform is one of the most uncertain moments of their lives. 100forHeroes ensures no soldier or family navigates that transition alone, extending training and support services to spouses and children because long‐term stability depends on strengthening the entire military family.

VTEC's existing operations include its primary training center at Fort Benning Army Base in Columbus, Georgia, featuring two dedicated facilities:

- Advanced Skilled Trades Training Center

- Electric Vehicle Systems & Mobile Service Technician Training Facility

- both of which deliver hands-on, industry-aligned instruction leading directly to employment.

Training Programs Being Expanded

VTEC is expanding a multi‐disciplinary training model serving soldiers, veterans, military families, and civilians. Program areas include:

- Soft Skills Training

- Energy & Sustainability

- Skilled Trades & Facilities

- Robotics, Drones & Autonomous Systems

- Emergency Responder Communication Systems (ERCES)

- AI, Cybersecurity & Digital Systems

- Construction & Emerging Technologies

- Business & Entrepreneurship

- Human Performance & Wellness Technology

- Digital Health & Bio‐Interface Technologies

- Security & Tactical Technology

Job placement is achieved through direct employer partnerships and centralized hiring pipelines aligned to each training track. One of our highlight programs includes a direct partnership with Rivian, through which soldiers and civilians who complete the training are hired directly by Rivian. VTEC is establishing additional partnerships across all program areas to expand these guaranteed hiring pathways

VTEC also operates programs supporting military families and future leaders, including:

- Legacy Pathways Program – supports families of fallen soldiers

- Heroes Support Program – repairs homes for elderly veterans

- Young Adult Internship Program – training for young adults

- Future Warriors Program – shows youth different paths to success

Fort Gillem: A Centralized National Hiring Hub

A cornerstone of the 100forHeroes Campaign is the revitalization of Fort Gillem, transforming the historic installation into a centralized national training and hiring hub. The campus will unite transitioning soldiers, veterans, military families, and companies actively hiring military‐trained talent.

Designed to be the largest and only fully centralized military training and hiring hub of its kind globally, the Fort Gillem campus will operate under one coordinated system on one campus-allowing companies to connect with military‐trained talent worldwide through a single, streamlined hiring center serving all branches of the U.S. military.

Community‐Driven Support

The 100forHeroes Campaign invites individuals nationwide to support the mission through $100 and $250 donations. Supporters may also select convenient 10‐ or 12‐month installment options for their contributions.

All donations to the Veterans Training Empowerment Center (VTEC), a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, are tax‐deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. There is no minimum donation amount, and supporters may give one‐time or through convenient monthly contributions.

Corporate and Government partners can get more detailed information at 100Partners Portal