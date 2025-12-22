Rajasthan Police Cracks Down Against Sand Mafia 5 Shos Suspended, 6 Transferred

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Dec 22 (IANS) In a major crackdown on illegal sand mining and alleged police collusion, the Rajasthan Police Headquarters' Vigilance Branch has taken stringent action against erring officers across the state, police officials said on Monday.

Following a statewide decoy operation conducted under the directions of Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance) S. Sengathir, five Station House Officers (SHOs) have been suspended with immediate effect, while six others have been transferred to the Reserve Police.

ADG Sengathir said the action was taken after 11 special teams, constituted on Rajasthan Police Headquarters' instructions, carried out secret decoy operations in various districts on December 18 and 19.

The police teams, posing as ordinary citizens, assessed the functioning of police stations, checkpoints, and patrolling systems.

The operation revealed serious lapses, including negligence of duty and alleged connivance in the illegal transportation of sand at several police stations in the state.

Based on the findings, Police Headquarters on December 21 suspended the SHOs of Shivdaspura (Jaipur South), Piplu and Barauni (Tonk), Pisangan (Ajmer) and Kotwali (Dholpur).

Additionally, the SHOs of the following police stations have been transferred to the Reserve Gulabpura (Bhilwara), Kunhadi and Nanta (Kota city), Lalsot (Dausa), Gangrar (Chittorgarh) and Luni (Jodhpur West).

Departmental inquiries have been ordered against all the erring officers concerned.

The Police Headquarters has sent a clear message that any complicity or negligence related to illegal mining, transportation, or storage of sand will not be tolerated.

District Superintendents of Police have been directed to ensure swift disciplinary action against guilty personnel, officials added.

The Rajasthan Police Headquarters has also instructed the Inspector Generals of Police of Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, and Ajmer ranges to initiate disciplinary proceedings against 15 police personnel from 11 police stations identified during the operation.

Earlier, in November, the Vigilance Branch conducted a similar statewide operation focusing on broader issues, including failure to register zero FIRs, misbehaviour with complainants, laxity in handling of cybercrime complaints, functioning of complaint sections in Superintendents of Police offices, patrolling systems, and insensitivity towards women at Women's police station desks.