P2P Receives SOC 2 Type II Certification For Institutional Staking Infrastructure

George Town, Cayman Islands, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, the non-custodial staking provider managing $12 billion in staked assets across 40+ networks, today announced that it has received SOC 2 Type II certification, reflecting the security, availability, and operational controls the company has consistently maintained while supporting institutional staking at scale.

The certification follows a multi-month audit conducted by KirkpatrickPrice and covers non-custodial staking platform, validator operations, API services, and supporting internal systems. SOC 2 Type II assesses whether controls operate effectively over time, based on real production conditions.

The assessment evaluated against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria, including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality. Completion of the audit confirms the consistent application of these controls across infrastructure used by institutional clients.

Built for Institutional Requirements

Institutional staking infrastructure requires continuous uptime, accurate transaction processing, and disciplined operational practices. has designed its systems and processes to operate under these requirements on an ongoing basis, supporting organizations with established governance, risk, and compliance expectations.

SOC 2 Type II provides institutions with assurance that these standards are embedded across day-to-day operations, supporting internal audit processes, vendor risk management, and procurement reviews.

Operational Track Record

The certification complements established operational performance, including 99.9% reported uptime and a zero slashing history across its validator operations. The company operates infrastructure across more than 40 blockchain networks and provides unified API access alongside institutional offerings such as Ethereum restaking and distributed validator technology (DVT).

Together, these capabilities position among a limited group of staking providers combining production-scale infrastructure with audited operational controls.

“Achieving SOC 2 Type II reflects the standards we have consistently upheld while supporting staking infrastructure at scale,” said Daniel Mylnikov, Chief Operations Officer,.“The certification provides institutions with clear, auditable assurance of the rigor behind controls.”

Availability

SOC 2 Type II certification is effective immediately for all current and new customers and provides formal attestation of the security, availability, and operational controls has consistently enforced across its infrastructure.

Institutions can stake now with a SOC 2 Type II–compliant provider at.

About

is one of the world's leading non-custodial staking providers, operating validator infrastructure across 40+ networks with over $12 billion in staked assets. Founded in 2018, the company specializes in providing institutional clients with secure, scalable, and compliant staking infrastructure. maintains a perfect track record with zero slashing incidents and 99.9% uptime, serving 90,000+ delegators globally. The company offers enterprise-grade staking solutions with advanced features, including automated reward distribution, comprehensive reporting, and seamless integration with institutional custody providers. For more information, visit.

